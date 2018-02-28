Hungry for hearty meals

I sure hope everyone is enjoying our warm weather — I’ve seen enough snow. My knees sure ache when it’s cold. Walking on the snow doesn’t help any.

I’ve been hungry for chili again. I think people make their chili so many different ways. Some put lots of different beans in, some use beef cubes instead of hamburger, and some use chicken instead of hamburger. If you have some mashed potatoes, try some chili on top of it in your bowl. I love mine with potato chips or oyster crackers. Some love cornbread with theirs. When I think of chili, I imagine myself sitting in front of a fireplace and enjoying the fire with a hot bowl and a frosted mug of beer.

I am also hungry for chicken and dumplings, chicken paprikas, and beef and noodles. Since I live alone, it’s useless to fix these just for me. I can live on potato chips, cheese, ice cream, pies, and candies, but that’s not a very healthy choice. I do want to eat more healthy foods — I love salads!

I know people put on weight during the winter months because there’s nothing to do. It seems no one has any motivation. I know I don’t! I try to stay healthy by walking, and I want to lose at least 20 pounds. I always feel better when I do lose a little weight.

Well, until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Breaded Veal Cutlets

• 1 egg

• 1/3 cup plain bread crumbs

• 2-3 oz. veal cutlet

• 1 tbsp. oil

• 1 8 oz. can tomato sauce

• 1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

• 2 oz. (1/2 cup) shredded mozzarella cheese

Beat egg slightly in shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish. Dip each cutlet in egg. Coat with bread crumbs. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium high heat until hot. Brown cutlets on both sides. Reduce heat. Stir in tomato sauce and Italian seasoning. Cover and simmer 12 to 17 minutes or until cutlets are tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook one to two minutes or until cheese is melted.

Note: Alternatively, you can bake these for 20 minutes and put cheese on in the last minute.

Ham and Fruit Skillet

• 1 (1/2 lb.) ham slice

• 1 8.75 oz. can peach slices, drained

• 1 tbsp. brown sugar

• Dash of cinnamon

• 1 1/2 tsp. margarine or butter

In a medium skillet, brown ham on one side over medium heat. Turn ham and top with peach slices. Sprinkle with mixed brown sugar and cinnamon. Dot with margarine. Cover and cook until brown sugar and margarine are melted and ham is browned.

Microwave directions: Place ham in an eight-inch square dish. Cover with microwave-safe wax paper. Microwave on high for two minutes. Uncover and top with peach slices and sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Dot with margarine. Microwave on high for four to five minutes.

Easy Alfredo Tortellini

• 9 oz. package refrigerated Italian sausage-filled tortellini

• 1/2 cup frozen sweet peas

• 1/3 cup half and half

• 2 tbsp. cream cheese

• Dash of pepper

• 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Cook tortellini to desired doneness, adding peas during last two to three minutes of cooking. In a saucepan, combine half and half, cream cheese, and pepper. Cook over low heat until smooth, stirring constantly. Drain tortellini and peas. Add to mixture in saucepan. Cook three to five minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cheese.

Old-Fashioned Meat Loaves for Two

• 1/2 lb. lean ground beef

• 1/4 cup quick-cooking rolled oats

• 1/4 cup ketchup

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. dried oregano leaves

• Dash of pepper

• 1 egg, beaten

• 4 tsp. ketchup

Mix all ingredients together. Spray four muffin cups with cooking spray. Press meat mixture evenly into muffin cups. With a spoon, make indentations in the center of each. Place 1 tsp. ketchup in each indentation. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let them stand a few minutes before removing from pan.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.