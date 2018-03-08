It’s corned beef season!

St. Patrick’s Day is here!

I love corned beef and cabbage. Remember when you cook your corned beef, put the cabbage, onions, carrots, and potatoes in the broth. It’s so much better. I always put the spice packet that comes with the corned beef brisket in with the meat and also three bay leaves and black pepper. You can do this in an electric roaster, on your stove in a large kettle, or your oven.

Lots of people don’t like the smell of cooked cabbage, but I do — especially when it’s cooked with the corned beef or my cabbage and noodles with kielbasa. When I worked at VFW Post 6941, we served the best corned beef and cabbage. Always cook your veggies in the broth. Some just do it in plain water, which is not very tasty. If you want to make your corned beef in a large slow-cooker, cook your brisket first, then put it in the fridge. When the brisket is cold, slice it and lay it on top of the veggies to get heated through.

I love cooking in my electric skillet. I can regulate the heat better than cooking on my stove. I like how my fried chicken turns out — I like my chicken very crispy. I’ve been wanting to get another deep fryer as I love my french fries, onion rings, and chicken tenders deep fried. Now I just do it in my oven. The microwave leaves food on the soft side.

I hope everyone has a happy and joyful St. Patty’s Day. Just don’t overdo it on the green beer. If you do, get someone who doesn’t drink to drive for you. Don’t drink and drive.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Reuben noodle bake

• 8 oz. uncooked egg noodles

• 5 oz. thinly sliced corned beef

• 1 can (14 1/2 oz.) sauerkraut with caraway seeds, drained

• 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded swiss cheese

• 1/2 cup thousand island dressing

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 2 slices pumpernickel bread

• 1 tbsp. margarine or butter melted

• Red onion slices (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking pray. Cook noodles as directed. Drain.

Meanwhile, cut corned beef into bite-sized pieces. Combine noodles, corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese in a large bowl. Pour into prepared pan. Combine dressing, milk, and mustard in a small bowl. Spoon dressing mixture evenly over noodle mixture. Tear bread into large pieces. Process in food processor or blender until crumbs are formed. Combine crumbs and margarine in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over casserole. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with red onions.

Sausage and sauerkraut dinner

• 6 small red potatoes, unpeeled, quartered

• 8 fresh baby carrots, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

• 1 medium onion cut into thin wedges

• 1 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. spicy brown mustard

• 1 tsp. caraway seeds

• 1 (15 oz.) can sauerkraut

• 1 lb. cooked kielbasa cut into 1-inch slices

In a four-quart slow-cooker, combine potatoes, carrots, and onion. In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, mustard, and caraway seeds. Mix well. Stir in sauerkraut and kielbasa. Spoon sauerkraut mixture over vegetables in slow-cooker. Cover and cook on low for eight hours.

Slow-cooked corned beef dinner

• 6 carrots cut into 1-inch pieces

• 4 medium potatoes, unpeeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 large onion cut into thin wedges

• 1 (2 lb.) corned beef brisket

• 4-5 cups water

• 1/4 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

• 6 whole cloves

• 1 bay leaf

In a four-quart slow-cooker, combine veggies and mix well. If necessary, cut brisket to fit slow cooker. Place meat over veggies. Add enough water to cover. If brisket is packaged with a spice packet, add contents and omit black pepper, cloves, and bay leaf. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or until brisket and vegetables are tender. Remove and discard bay leaf. Cut brisket into thin slices.

Note: This recipe doesn’t call for cabbage but I would cut a head of cabbage in wedges and cook in some of the broth until done.

Corned beef, potato, and pepper hash

• Water

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 lb. russet potatoes cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 tbsp. margarine or butter, divided

• 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

• 1/3 cup each chopped red, yellow, and green bell peppers

• 12 oz. cooked corned beef cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 3 tbsp. chopped parsley

• 1/4 cup half and half

• 3 tbsp. dry white wine

• 1/2 tsp. dry mustard

• 1/8 tsp. black pepper

Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add salt and potatoes. Return to a boil. Cook five minutes. Drain well. Melt 1 tbsp. margarine in a large heavy cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and peppers. Cook and stir two minutes or until crisp tender. Remove from pan. Add corned beef, potatoes, and parsley to onion mixture. Mix lightly. Combine half and half, wine, mustard, and pepper. Add to corned beef mixtures and mix well. Wipe out skillet with paper towel. Place over medium heat until hot. Add remaining ingredients. Add beef mixture pressing down firmly. Cook 15 minutes or until browned. Turn with spatula several times.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.