You’ve got to try this pumpkin pie

I found a good recipe for pumpkin pie in an Amish novel I read. It’s called “honey pumpkin pie.” I’ve put the recipe in this column.

I love pumpkin pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. I‘m in the mood to make my sweet potato pie — it’s made the same as a pumpkin pie. I also make a squash pie out of butternut squash. Pies are my favorite dessert!

I made some soups out of my two ham bones I had in the freezer using veggies, broken-up pasta, rice, and seasoning. It was good but I put in too much rice again. Maybe I should omit it from now on. Like they say, one cup of raw macaroni turns into two cups cooked macaroni. Rice must be the same.

My mom made the best Spanish rice. I can’t get mine to taste like hers. I’ve watched her make it many times but it never turns out like hers taste-wise.

Easter is just around the corner. It’s on April Fool’s Day this time. I always wondered why it’s never on the same day like the other holidays. Ham is usually what families serve on Easter; it’s good with scalloped potatoes or sweet potatoes, either glazed or baked.

I still decorate a small tree for all the holidays. I put plastic colored eggs on it for Easter, then fill a gold wired basket with the eggs in front of the tree. If I had my way, I would keep my Christmas tree up all year.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Honey Pumpkin Pie

• 3 eggs

• 2 cups pumpkin puree

• 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 cup sugar (optional)

• Unbaked pie crust

Beat eggs in a large bowl. Blend pumpkin, cream, honey, spices, and sugar. Pour filling into pie shell. Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes.

Fresh Apple Cake

• 1/2 cup margarine

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 1/2 cup flour

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 2 cups, peeled, chopped or shredded apples

Topping:

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 tsp. melted margarine or butter

• 1/4 cup chopped nuts

Cream together margarine and sugar. Add egg. Sift together flour, cinnamon, soda, and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Fold in apples. Pour into a greased 9×9 pan. Mix topping ingredients and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until done.

Grilled Chicken Breasts

• 1/2 bottle Italian dressing

• 8 boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 2 tsp. seasoned meat tenderizer

• 1 tsp. paprika

Sprinkle seasonings over chicken and add dressing in a covered container. Marinate for six hours or overnight. Grill about four minutes on each side depending on thickness of breasts. Do not overcook.

Spaghetti Bake

• 8-10 oz. spaghetti, broken, cooked, and drained

• 1-2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, browned and drained

• 1 (4 oz.) can mushroom stems and pieces, drained

• 1 jar pizza sauce

• 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• Pepperoni (optional)

Put spaghetti in the bottom of a 9×13 pan. Cover with mozzarella cheese. Combine ground beef, mushrooms, and pizza sauce. Pour over cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and top with pepperoni. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. This is easy and fast.

Meaty Lima Beans

• 1/2 lb. bacon, cut up

• 2 onions, chopped

• 3 cans lima beans

• 2 cans tomato soup

• 1 lb. hamburger

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

Fry bacon, onions, and hamburger together. Drain grease. Add remaining ingredients. Pour into casserole dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 90 minutes.

