I have a some recipes for making cookies from cake mixes — I’ll put some in this column for you to try. I’m going to make turtle cookies with chocolate cake mix this week. They have pecans, caramels, and chocolate chips. They should be very good and fattening! I’ll let you know how they turn out.

I also have to look up some barbecue sauces for a friend who has asked me to write some down for him. I should be able to find a lot of them in my many cookbooks.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Easy Turtle Bars

• 1 package (18 oz.) chocolate cake mix

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine or butter, melted

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1 cup (6 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

• 1 cup chopped pecans, divided

• 1 jar (12 oz.) caramel ice cream topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13 pan with cooking spray. Combine cake mix, margarine, and milk in large bowl. Stir until well blended. Spread half of mixture into prepared pan. Bake seven to eight minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Sprinkle chocolate chips and half of pecans over partially baked crust. Drizzle with caramel topping. Drop spoonfuls of cake batter over caramel. Sprinkle with remaining pecans. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Caramel center will be soft. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Cookies

• 1 package (18.5 oz.) yellow cake mix

• 1 cup quick-cooking rolled oats, uncooked

• 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) margarine or butter, melted

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup dark chocolate chips or semi-sweet chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cake mix, oats, margarine, and eggs in large bowl. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until very lightly browned. Cool slightly. Remove to wire racks. Cool completely.

Cherry Cheesecake Bars

• 1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling or topping

• 2 tbsp. water

• 1 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1 package (18 oz.) cherry chip or yellow cake mix with pudding in the mix

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine or butter, melted

• 1 egg

• 1 container (24 oz.) refrigerated, ready-to-eat cheesecake filling

Place cherry pie filling in medium saucepan. Stir water and cornstarch together in a small bowl until cornstarch is dissolved. Stir cornstarch mixture into pie filling until well blended. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Boil two minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13 pan lightly with cooking spray. Combine cake mix, margarine, and egg in medium bowl until well blended (mixture will be crumbly). Press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes. Set a aside to cool. Spread cheesecake filling evenly over cooled crust. Spread cooled cherry topping over cheesecake filling. Cover lightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate four to 24 hours before serving.

Cappuccino Cookies

• 1 package (18 oz.) devil’s food cake mix

• 3/4 cup milk

• 8 egg whites

• 1 tbsp. instant coffee granules

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray. Mix cake mix, milk, egg whites, instant coffee, and cinnamon in medium bowl with spatula until well blended. Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake five minutes or until center are set. Cool one minute on cookie sheet. Remove to wire racks. Cool completely.

