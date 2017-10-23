Lots of soups for the soul

I always look forward to the brilliant colors of the autumn tree leaves. When I was little, my parents would take us kids for a car ride in the country to admire the colors of the leaves. It’s such a peaceful setting driving on the back roads.

I’m putting some soup and stew recipes in this column. A hot bowl of soup on a cold day will sure warm you up.

I’ve been hungry for chili — I put some small diced potatoes in mine, or it’s even good over mashed potatoes. Some people put macaroni in their chili. Remember to just use two cups of uncooked macaroni as it expands to four cups cooked because it will soak up all the liquid.

When I was a prep cook, I loved making all kinds of soups. When I made chicken noodle soup (or any with noodles), I would use kluski noodles since they hold up better than the regular noodles. I don’t like a soggy noodle, and kluski noodles are almost like homemade ones. They stay firmer.

My dear friend, Karen Starkey, brought me another box of cookbooks. Now the tall bookcase she have me is all filled up with our cookbooks. She still has more to give me, and I’ll have to put them in my baker’s rack. I am so thankful to have a wonderful friend in Karen and for her to give me all her cookbooks. So if you need a certain recipe, just let me know!

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Quick Golden Stew

• 4 carrots cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes

• 2 medium onions cut into chunks

• Water

• 1 (10 oz.) package of frozen peas, thawed

• 2 cups cubed ham

• 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) cream of celery soup, undiluted

• 1 jar (8 oz.) processed cheese spread

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine carrots, potatoes, onions, and enough water to just cover. Cook, covered, until vegetables are tender (about 10 minutes). Add peas and ham. Continue to cook five more minutes. Drain water. Stir in soup and cheese. Heat through.

Chicken, Sausage, and Cabbage Stew

• 2 cups coarsely chopped cabbage (1-inch pieces)

• 1 cup ready-to-eat baby carrots, cut lengthwise into quarters

• 1 cup uncooked wild rice

• 1/2 cup onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 (8 oz.) package fresh mushrooms, sliced

• 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

• 1/2 lb. sweet Italian sausage links, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 3 1/2 cups chicken broth (from 32 oz. can)

• 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup

Spray slow cooker with cooking spray, and fill with all ingredients except broth and soup. In a medium bowl, mix broth and soup. Pour over meat and vegetables. Stir gently until blended. Cover and cook on low heat for six to eight hours.

Italian Sausage Soup

• 1 lb. Italian turkey sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 2 cups broccoli florets

• 1 cup uncooked mastaccoli pasta

• 2 1/2 cups water

• 1/2 tsp. dried basil leaves

• 1/4 tsp. crushed fennel seed

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 can (28 oz.) whole peeled tomatoes with basil, undrained

• 1 can (18.5 oz.) French onion soup

In a Dutch oven, cook sausage over medium high heat, stirring occasionally until no longer pink. Drain. Stir in remaining ingredients, breaking up tomatoes. Heat to boiling, reduce heat to medium low. Cook covered about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until pasta is tender.

Tortellini Soup

• 3 lbs. Italian sausage

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 small bag of baby carrots

• 3 cups beef bouillon

• 3 1/2 cups tomato sauce

• 4 cups tomatoes, drained and crushed

• 1 cup water

• 2 tbsp. dried parsley

• 2 tbsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. cayene pepper

• 1/4 tsp. celery salt

• 1 bay leaf

• 2 (9 0z.) packages of cheese-filled tortellini, prepared as directed

• Fresh Parmesan cheese

Saute sausage and drain fat. Add onions and garlic and continue to saute until onions are transparent. In a large pot, add all the ingredients except tortellini. Simmer for 60 to 90 minutes. Add cooked tortellini and serve. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Soup may be stored in freezer.

Cheese Yummies

• 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese

• 1 stick butter or margarine, softened

• 1 cup flour, sifted

• 1 cup toasted rice cereal

Grate cheese and mix together with butter. Add flour until well-mixed. Gently mix in rice cereal. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Place on a cookie sheet and press with fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then allow to cool before serving.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.