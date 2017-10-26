Workers: A company’s greatest asset

As I visited with Ohio workers across the state this summer, I was consistently impressed with the skill, efficiency, and tenacity of the men and women I met.

However, we know that too many of these workers are working longer and harder than ever before, with less and less to show for it.

It’s time American companies invest in their greatest asset: the American worker.

This summer, I rolled out two pieces of my plan to make hard work pay off once again – two bills that work together to encourage businesses to invest in American workers.

The first is the Patriot Employer Tax Credit, which is simple. Businesses that do things right – that pay good wages and have good benefits, commit to keeping jobs in this country, and treat their employees as vital to their companies – should get a tax cut. That’s how we encourage companies to do the right thing.

We also need to crack down on corporations who shortchange their workers. When corporations refuse to pay workers a living wage, refuse them the opportunity to save for retirement, and refuse to provide decent health care, they create a drag on our economy. And it’s American taxpayers who pick up the tab. That is why my plan creates the Corporate Freeloader Fee.

Americans are working harder than ever, and they expect their elected officials to work hard for them, too.

With all the partisanship and gridlock in Washington these days, it can seem like nothing gets done. But we passed two important pieces of legislation into law this summer: a bill to deliver education opportunities to post-911 veterans and tough new sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Both of these laws are examples of how Congress is supposed to work — Republicans and Democrats putting partisanship aside and working together to get things done for the people we serve.

By supporting Ohio workers, and getting work done for Ohioans, we can continue to move our state forward. I’ll continue working with colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – as I work for Ohioans in the Senate.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.