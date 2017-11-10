A somber month, a bold plan

November is a sad month for me because it’s the anniversary of the death of my beloved husband Phillip and my daughter Sherri’s birthday. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving.

I think of all the good memories we shared when they were alive. They died so young, but I know they are in a better place now.

My good and special friend of many years, Jodi Darby, and I are talking about forming a group support meeting for parents, relatives, and friends of loved ones who are on drugs. She’s going to college to be a case worker or drug counselor. We both have a son or daughter on drugs. We have to do something — there have been too many overdoses because of heroin.

Some parents don’t like other people knowing that someone in their family is on drugs. You shouldn’t feel that way, because we need to stick together and try our best to solve this drug problem before we lose a child from drug use. We have a lot of planning to do yet — we need find a place to hold our meetings, find information about the drugs, and the best way to meet. It helps to have someone you can talk to who has the same problem you have. Don’t be ashamed because you have someone on drugs. We can help each other cope with it.

I love my new cookbooks. I’ve been going through some of them, finding so many recipes I want to try. I’ve also talked twice to a lady who gave me a cooking tip to include in my column, as well as some recipes. A friend already gave me the same tip: When you want to make stuffed cabbage, instead of putting the head of cabbage in boiling water, there’s a quicker and easier way. Just put it in your freezer overnight and then let it thaw. The leaves come apart way better and it’s less time consuming. That’s how I do it now and I’ll be making stuffed peppers and cabbage for my daughter’s Christmas dinner, then stuffed pepper soup with the leftover peppers and sauce.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa Dip

• 14 1/2 ounce jar black bean and corn salsa

• 8 ounce package cream cheese

• 1 lb. sausage

Brown sausage, drain. Add cream cheese and stir, then add salsa mix. Put in slow-cooker to keep warm (if not eaten right away). Eat with tortilla chips.

Cheeseburger Soup

• 1/2 lb. ground beef

• 3/4 cup chopped onion

• 3/4 cup shredded carrots

• 3/4 cup diced celery

• 1 tsp. dried basil

• 1 tsp. parsley flakes

• 4 tbsp. margarine or butter, divided

• 3 cups chicken broth

• 4 cups diced potatoes

• 1/4 cup flour

• 8 oz. pasteurized processed cheese block

• 1 1/2 cup milk

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 1/4 cup sour cream

In a 3-quart saucepan, brown hamburger and drain. In the same pan, saute onions, carrots, celery, basil, and parsley flakes with 2 tbsp. margarine until veggies are tender. Add broth, beef, and potatoes. Boil about 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a small saucepan, combine 2 tbsp. margarine and flour, cooking until bubbly, and add to soup. Bring to a boil and cook for two minutes, stirring constantly. Add cheese, milk, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat and blend in sour cream.

Chili Soup

• 2 chopped onions

• 2 diced green peppers

• 1 tbsp. oil

• 2 lbs. hamburger

• 2 tbsp. chili powder

• 1 large can tomato juice

• 1 small can herb tomato sauce

• 1 regular size can kidney beans

Saute onions and green peppers in oil. Add hamburger and brown. Transfer all to a stockpot an add remaining ingredients. Add spaghetti (cut up) if desired. Add 1/2 cup water and cook 90 to 120 minutes on low heat.

Cauliflower Cheese Soup

• 1 large head cauliflower

• 2 tbsp. onion, minced

• 2 tbsp. melted margarine or butter

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 can chicken or beef broth

• 3 cups milk

• 2 cups grated American or cheddar cheese

• 1/4 cup parsley (optional)

Break cauliflower into small pieces. Cook covered in salt water until tender, then drain. Meanwhile, saute onions in margarine until tender. Blend in flour, salt, and pepper. Gradually stir in broth and milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture reaches the boiling point. Add cheese and stir until it melts, then add cauliflower and parsley.

Note: I use chicken broth instead of beef. I like the taste better.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.