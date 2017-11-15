Warm stomachs for a cold winter

Sure is frigid cold out, but what do we expect? Winter is coming sooner than I want. I want to put out my small Christmas tree and decorate it. The bigger one I let my grandsons decorate.

I made tomato and macaroni soup earlier and put some vegetables in it. It didn’t taste bad, but I wish I had some chicken or beef bouillon cubes so it would have had more flavor. Like I have said before, you can make soup out of anything — if you have any leftover vegetables from your meals, don’t toss them out. Freeze them and then you can use them when you make your soup.

When I was growing up, we didn’t have lots of leftovers, as feeding nine of us put a great dent in our food. What was left over, my dad got to take it for his lunch the next day. I used to pack my husband good lunches. His co-workers would ask him to ask me to pack them a lunch because they never got the kind of food I put in his lunches. They would tell him that he was spoiled.

I’ve been looking through some of my many cookbooks and decided I want to make a sweet potato pie with the leftover sweet potatoes or yams we’ll have from our Thanksgiving dinner. I have a big squash also that I’ll use to make a pie — iIt’ll taste just like pumpkin pie. You use the same ingredients as you do for pumpkin.

Please have a very happy Thanksgiving. Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookies

• 2 3/4 cups flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 cup butter, softened

• 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• 1 egg

Combine flour and baking soda, set aside. In another bowl, blend butter and powdered sugar. Add pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and egg. Mix in flour mixture. Blend well. Cover dough and refrigerator for two hours. Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface. Cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake at 350 degrees on ungreased cookie sheets until golden (about eight minutes).

Autumn Apple Pork Chops

• 4 pork chops

• 3/4 cup barbecue sauce

• 3/4 cup apple juice

Brown pork chops in 12-inch skillet until done. Mix barbecue sauce and apple juice together. Pour over chops. Reduce heat and simmer until liquid reduces (about 20 minutes).

Herbed Prime Rib

• 3 cloves garlic, chopped

• 2 tsp. dried rosemary

• 2 tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

• 2 tsp. salt

• 1 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 7 lbs. beef rib roast

• 2 cups beef broth

• 2 tbsp. floor

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine garlic, salt, rosemary, parsley, and pepper; spread over roast. Place on a rack in a roasting pan and cover. Decrease heat to 350 degrees. For a medium-rare roast, cook for 150 minutes or until temperature registers 130 degrees. Place on serving patter. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes. Pour pan drippings into a measuring cup. Let stand 10 minutes or until drippings separates. Refrigerate; remove solids and discard. Add 2 tbsp. clear drippings to the roasting pan. Stir in broth. Place pan on stove. Whisk in flour. Bring to boil stirring until thickened (about five to seven minutes). Spoon over roast to serve.

Make Ahead Potatoes

• 10-12 potatoes, peeled and cubed

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/2 tsp. onion salt

• 1/4 cup butter or margarine

• 1 cup sour cream

• 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed

• 1/4 to 1/2 cup milk

• Paprika for garnish

Boil, drain, and mash potatoes. Add salt, pepper, onion salt, butter, sour cream, and cream cheese. Whip with a wooden spoon. Add enough milk for desired consistency. Spread in a buttered 9×13-inch pan. Sprinkle with paprika. Cover with aluminum fol. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour.

Creamy Turkey Casserole

• 10 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

• 10 3/4 oz. can cream of celery soup

• 1 1/2 oz. package onion soup mix

• 1 cup instant rice, uncooked

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 2 to 3 cups turkey, cooked and cubed

• Bread crumbs for garnish

Combine the first six ingredients. Spread in an ungreased 9×13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with bread crumbs. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.