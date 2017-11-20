I am thankful for…

• Having enough food. Thanksgiving has become a collective national celebration of gluttony, and it’s easy to forget that not everyone is privileged enough to have turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing.

• A patient wife. I know I can be difficult.

• Playtime with my children, whether building castles, dancing in the living room, or telling terrible dad jokes.

• Chicken wings, which should be self-explanatory. Viva la buffalo sauce.

• Thoughtful readers. The media landscape has been fractured into camps where consumers can get only the news they agree with; I am glad our readers are willing to be conscientious and critical thinkers. I am proud you value analysis. I am thankful you are open-minded to ideas and willing to weigh information on its merits, not preconceptions.

• Sources who agree to be interviewed. Our town is stronger for the people who share their stories. There is great value to celebrating with a teacher who finds a creative way of reaching students; with a risk-taker who opens a new store; with the politician who tries to do the right thing even if it’s unpopular; and the average Joe who does something amazing for their community.

• And yes, I’m even thankful for some sources who don’t agree to be interviewed. There are volunteers who are selflessly give more than could ever be expected, and simply don’t want credit. There are some people out there who deserve a dozen news stories shouting their praise — and when approached they very politely say no thank you.

• My employees. They don’t call me out for sneaking candy from the office dish far too often. They love learning. They know that big stories aren’t always measured in dollar signs and outrage.

• The First Amendment and the following 26 (except the Eighteenth Amendment).

• George Lucas, as always, for “Star Wars.”

• David Bowie, The Smiths, Radiohead, Ben Folds, and the Beastie Boys.

• People who give when asked, but especially those who give when they are not asked.

• Coffee, the elixir of the gods.