Mayo rolls, roasts, and the best cake ever

This is the season for soups.

Well, I made some hamburger soup using dried chopped onions and potatoes from a box of scalloped potatoes, since I didn’t have any potatoes or onions. Boy, did it turn out tasty! I just wished I had a bigger kettle because I could live on soups.

In one of my cookbooks, I found a cooking tip I thought you would like to know: When you’re making a stew, you can thicken it with instant mashed potatoes. I believe it would make the stew even more flavorful instead of using flour and water.

For all the hunters out there, I have some good recipes for pheasant, quail, duck, and geese. Ducks are very greasy — when you bake them, you’ll find a lot of grease in the bottom of your pan. It’s best if you put your duck on a baking rack when you cook it.

This is the season to be thankful for everything you have in your life, for the love of your family, friends, and everything dear to you. A smile brings a smile to others. Be thankful for good health and that the new year will be a joyous one.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Mayonnaise Rolls

• 2 cups self-rising flour

• 1 cup milk

• 6 tbsp. mayonnaise

Mix all ingredients and place in muffin tins sprayed with cooking oil. Bake at 425 degrees for about 12 minutes.

Sausage Balls

• 1 lb. hot sausage

• 10 oz. cheddar cheese

• 3 cups biscuit baking mix

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Break up raw sausage with clean fingers in a large mixing bowl. Melt cheese and add to sausage in the bowl. Add baking mix and blend well. Roll into balls and place on cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Baked Pork Chops

• 6 pork chops

• 1 can cream of chicken soup (undiluted)

• 1 chopped onion

• Mustard

Trim fat from pork chops. Spread both sides with mustard and brown in skillet. Place in a casserole dish. Cover with chopped onion, then soup. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for one hour.

Pork Chops and Stuffing

• 4 pork chops (1 lb.)

• 2 cups bread cubes

• 2 tbsp. chopped onions

• 1/4 cup melted butter

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning

• 10 1/2 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

• 1/3 cup water

Brown chops on both sides. Place in a shallow baking dish. Mix bread cubes, onion, butter, 1/4 cup water, and poultry seasoning. Place mound of stuffing on each chop. Blend soup and 1/3 cup water and pour over stuffing and chops. Bake at 350 degree oven for one hour until tender.

Note: You could use chicken or pork instant stuffing mix for a quicker meal.

Savory Venison Roast

• 4 lbs. roast

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 4 tbsp. margarine or butter

• 3 onions, sliced

• 3 carrots, peeled and sliced

• 2 stalks celery, sliced

• 1/2 cup tomato sauce

• 2 cups water

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/2 cup red wine

Wipe meat with damp cloth. Combine salt, pepper, and flour and rub into surface of roast. Melt margarine in a Dutch oven. Brown meat on all sides. Add onions and brown. Add carrots, celery, tomato sauce, water, bay leaf, and red wine. Cover and simmer for three hours. Slice meat and serve with potatoes or brown rice.

Note: You can use a beef roast for this recipe, or you could bake it in an oven or slow-cooker.

Better Than Sex Cake

• 1 package yellow cake mix (two-layer size)

• 1 can crushed pineapple with juice

• 1 cup sugar

• 5-6 oz. large package vanilla pudding (not instant)

• 8 oz. carton thawed whipped topping

• Flaked coconut

Bake cake according to package directions in a 9×13 pan. Let cool. In a saucepan, combine pineapple with juice and the sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Poke holes in the cooled cake, then spread the pineapple mixture over top. Prepare the vanilla pudding according to package directions. Top cake with pudding, spreading it to the edges. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight. Before serving, spread whipped topping over cake and sprinkle with coconut.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.