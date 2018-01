To the editor:

American Legion Post 8 and Lorain County Veterans Services would like to thank the Lorain County JVS for their decision to restore the Pledge of Allegiance at their institute of learning. A huge thank you to Lorain County Veterans Services and Terry Stone for providing American flags for all classrooms. I am sure all veterans and most Americans will be pleased by this endeavor.

Scott Lambert, Trustee

American Legion Post 8 Wellington