Dangers are too great

To the editor:

If anyone in Oberlin has any doubts at all about the damage the NEXUS pipeline, with a diameter of 36 inches under a PSI of 1,480 (pressure per square inch) could have, please read the excerpt from a December newsletter by Vincent Dunn, retired New York deputy fire chief:

“There are two important facts which firefighters should know about backdrafts or any other type of explosion. One is that a room or fire area requires only 25 percent of its space to contain the explosive mixture for the entire area to explode. If the explosive mixture concentration of (carbon monoxide) and heat are in one corner of a large, smok- filled room, the entire area could explode when firefighters enter to search and allow fresh air to enter with them. The other fact firefighters should know is that it does not take much explosive pressure in a confined space for an explosion to cause destruction and death.”

Listed below are the destructive effects caused by explosion pressures: glass shattering at 0 to 5 psi, firefighter knocked down at 1 psi, wood partition collapsed at 1 to 2 psi, cinder block wall collapse at 2 to 3 psi, brick wall collapse at 7 to 8 psi, firefighter lung damage at 15 psi, threshold for fatalities is 35 psi, 50 percent fatalities at 50 psi, and 99 percent fatalities at 65 psi.

Now, put that pipeline (with NEXUS’ poor pipeline safety history) next to two other pipelines, one with natural gas and one with jet fuel. How can our city council members vote anything but no when it comes to the NEXUS deal?

Lisa Kavanaugh