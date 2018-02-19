First Church appreciates city support

To the editor:

In last week’s “Round-up,” you noted that the city council approved a grant application for $25,000 to help First Church continue the renovation of its historic Meeting House.

Just to be clear, with the support of the city council, the First Church in Oberlin is applying to Ohio’s program for historic preservation called the “Certified Local Government” grants. If the First Church in Oberlin is successful is securing a grant, based on the application approved by city council, the funds will come from state funds designated for historic preservation.

Those of us at First Church who are working on securing funds to maintain its historic Meeting House appreciate the continuing support of the city’s planning office as well as the city council as we work to win funds from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Laurel Price Jones

The First Church in Oberlin