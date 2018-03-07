Tips on registering to vote

To the editor:

Elections are the foundation of a healthy democracy, so it is very important that every eligible voter registers to vote and then votes. Here are a few things to remember as you get ready for the upcoming elections:

• You can vote in the primary (May 8) if you will be 18 by the time of the general election (Nov. 6).

• You can (and should) check to be sure that you have not been dropped from the voter rolls as part of Ohio’s efforts to purge voters who have not voted or who may seem to have moved. This is easy to do: jJust go the the website of the Lorain County Board of Elections.

• If you need to register to vote, you can fill out a form at the Oberlin Public Library and it will be picked up by the League of Women Voters and submitted. You can print the form from the board of elections website and mail it; or you can fill out the form online.

• To register, you’ll need a driver’s license or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

• You must register by April 9 to vote in the May 8 primaries or by Oct.9 to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

• You will have to vote in the district where you are registered. If you are a student and intend to vote in Oberlin, register here. If you intend to vote somewhere else — in Ohio or any other place — register there.

• The voter registration form can be used to register but must also be used to change your address or alert the board of elections to a name change.

For more information, go to the League of Women Voters Ohio website or that of the Lorain County Board of Elections.

See you at the polls.

Laurel Price Jones