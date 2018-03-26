An example of pipeline dangers

To the editor:

Last month, an XTO Energy well pad for one of their pipelines exploded. Residents were evacuated, and it took crews almost a full month to cap this leak. As a result, hundreds of millions of cubic feet of methane has since polluted the air in Southeast Ohio, causing significant health risks to the residents of Belmont County.

While this story hasn’t gained much traction here in Northeast Ohio, the incident reminds us of the ever present threat and danger of these pipelines, well pads, and compressor stations. Both the Rover Pipeline and NEXUS Pipeline will pass through Northeast Ohio; both potential dangers to our communities. And in the case of the Rover Pipeline, we’ve already seen the damage it can do to our land and waters.

The state of Ohio must ensure that not only are our natural resources protected, but that they are doing everything possible to ensure safety for our residents. These pipelines continue to be a threat to public health and our safety. They must be held accountable for their irresponsible actions, and the state of Ohio must take action to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Sarah Bouquin