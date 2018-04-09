Thanks for carbon fee article

To the editor:

Many thanks to Laurie Hamame for her excellent article on the proposed carbon fee and dividend resolution brought to Oberlin city council on April 2. The article is available at theoberlinnewstribune.com. I encourage folks to read the article and come to the second reading of the resolution on Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at Oberlin city hall. The resolution is one step our community can take toward urgently needed congressional action on climate change.

John Sabin