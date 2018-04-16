Carbon issue crosses the aisle

To the editor:

I applaud Oberlin city council for passing the first reading of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby resolution to place a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels and return the revenue directly to households. You can read about the resolution presented to Oberlin city council in the April 12 issue of Oberlin News-Tribune.

As a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I would like to point out that it is not only our organization working toward a fee on fossil fuels. While CCL is a nonpartisan organization, there is also a politically conservative group with a similar proposal.

The Climate Leadership Council is an international policy institute founded to promote a carbon dividends framework as the most cost-effective, equitable and politically-viable climate solution. The co-authors of their carbon dividend plan are the politically conservative giants James Baker and George Shultz. Their corporate founding members include BP, Exxon Mobil, GM, Johnson & Johnson, Shell, Schneider Electric, P&G, Pepsico. Additionally, their NGO founding members include Conservation International and the Nature Conservancy.

It’s time for people on both sides of the political spectrum to work together and save our planet. I am very proud of our Oberlin city council for all their work to date to embrace environmental sustainability, and I am excited to live in a community where we can be the first city in Ohio to support placing a fee on carbon emissions.

Kathy Abromeit