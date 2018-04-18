Mental health services crucial for county

To the editor:

Through our collective work advocating for those impacted by mental illness, members of the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition recognize the importance of funding mental health services at a local level. On behalf of the MHAC, I am writing today to ask residents of Lorain County to continue supporting the provision of critical mental health services in our county by voting yes on Issue 4, a renewal of the existing mental health levy.

Mental illness does not discriminate, and continues to impact citizens of Lorain County communities across all economic and cultural lines. The ability to access effective treatment for mental illness enables residents of our county to lead healthier, happier, and more productive lives. Mental health services help local residents find and maintain employment, further their education, and avoid involvement in the criminal justice system.

Nearly 12,000 individuals received mental health services across Lorain County’s mental health network last year. At a time when state and federal funding have drastically declined, Issue 4 contributes a significant amount to keeping those services available for families, and will continue to cost homeowners only $1.36 per month.

I encourage you to visit www.votefor4.com to see additional statements of support from local leaders and community organizations, and to learn more about the positive impact passage of Issue 4 will have on our community. Please vote yes for Issue 4 on May 8!

Karen Kearney

Northeast Ohio Hub Director

Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition