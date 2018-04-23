To the editor:

“With the present old school buildings the board of education finds the up-keep more costly than would new modern buildings. As these buildings grow older the school expense will undoubtedly increase.”

How true! How true! And the fact that the above quote is from the News-Tribune in June of 1916 only shows that the more things change, the more they stay the same. I should note that not too many years later a new high school was built (now called Langston Middle School).

Kevin Weidenbaum