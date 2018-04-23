Bradley is ‘the real deal’

To the editor:

I have known Jack Bradley for almost 30 years now. I met him as I just starting out in my career. From the moment I met him I knew he was the real deal. He is honest, caring, dedicated, and knowledgeable about everything he does. He doesn’t do things part-way; he gives his all to every job or adventure he tackles. These are attributes we need in our judges. We need someone who will listen to both sides, consider each sides argument, and apply the law in a fair and impartial manner before making a decision. Jack Bradley will do just that.

I urge all who want to see a positive change in Lorain County to vote for Jack Bradley for judge on May 8.

Kim Gillette