Sheriff: Invest in mental health care

To the editor:

As sheriff of Lorain County, I support everything we can do to make our communities healthy, safe, and prosperous. Alongside me and my fellow law enforcement officers in that support is the board of mental health. I am impressed by both their commitment to the health and well-being of our residents, and their commitment to providing officers with training and resources for crisis intervention. Today, I am asking our community to continue their support of mental health services and crisis care by voting for Issue 4 for Mental Health on the May 8 primary ballot.

The Lorain County Board of Mental Health, under the direction of Dr. Kathleen Kern and staff, have done a great job of working on initiatives such as Stepping Up, crisis intervention training for police officers and correction officers, mental health issues with inmates in the jail, as well as several other projects dealing with mental health issues in our communities.

Nearly 12,000 Lorain County residents received mental health services across the local mental health network, just last year. The Issue 4 renewal contributes a significant amount to keeping those services available for children, adults, and the elderly. Issue 4 won’t raise taxes but it will help families in crisis.

We must continue to invest in our children, in our future, in the stability of our homes and neighborhoods by supporting mental health care for those in need. I’ll be voting for Issue 4 and urging everyone else to do the same.

Phil R. Stammitti

Lorain County Sheriff