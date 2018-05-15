Elated by Issue 1 results

To the editor:

On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, we thank every voter who supported Issue 1 in last week’s primary election. Thanks also to the News-Tribune for reporting the election results online on May 9.

We are elated by the 75 percent approval statewide and for gaining 76.6 percent of the vote in Lorain County. This is an extraordinary declaration of voter dissatisfaction with the current method for drawing congressional district lines, and, more importantly, indication that citizens are prepared to work together to make democracy work for all of us. The Fair Districts = Fair Elections coalition will build on the amazing work of 3,000 volunteers to make certain there is adherence to the approved safeguards for bipartisanship, transparency, and public input.

If you want to get involved in this or other work of the LWV, please visit fairdistrictsohio.org or lwvohio.org. Locally, the LWV Oberlin Area would welcome all volunteers; go to lwvoberlinarea.org.

Alison Ricker and Mary Kirtz Van Nortwick

Co-Presidents, LWV Ohio