Thankful for climate resolution passage

To the editor:

I am writing to thank the Oberlin city council for passing a resolution that calls on Congress to pass carbon fee and dividend legislation.

For those readers who are not familiar with the resolution, initiated by Citizens’ Climate Lobby, it supports legislation that aims to place a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels at the well, mine, or port of entry. All revenue, minus administrative costs, would be returned to American households on a per capita basis as a monthly dividend.

Our city council members have been active stewards of environmental and economic justice issues for our town. We thank them all as a body for having the vision and courage to embrace and pass a bipartisan resolution. It’s both humbling and exciting to be a part of such an amazing community of neighbors, volunteers, and community leaders who actively and passionately care for our town and work toward a common good that goes beyond partisanship. With pride, I point out that Oberlin is the first community in Ohio to pass such a resolution.

We thank council president Brian Burgess for his awesome leadership, and we thank council member Ronnie Rimbert for the motion to pass the resolution on emergency basis so that the signed resolution can be hand-delivered to Congressman Jordan, senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, and President of the Senate Mike Pence. Four delegates from Oberlin’s chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will hand-deliver the resolution in mid-June. Thank you to all the council members for supporting this resolution.

Kathy Abromeit

Volunteer, Oberlin Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby