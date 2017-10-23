Slocum is a model of leadership

To the editor:

I am writing to urge you to vote for Linda Slocum for a second term on Oberlin city council in the Nov. 7 election.

A model of leadership in representative local government during her first two-year term on city council, Linda has demonstrated her commitment to learning the concerns of her constituents and to reflecting those concerns responsibly. Linda’s interest and investment in the success of Oberlin’s economic future and her active participation in the work that the council does to encourage, promote, and preserve responsible administration of city government reflect her strong work ethic and her willingness to stand up for her convictions. Linda’s energetic participation in and coordination of local volunteer programs reflect Linda’s involvement in activities in the community. Her willingness to research issues thoroughly, her approachability, and her skill in communication equip her to come to know and represent Oberlin’s citizenry as a city council member.

Linda’s campaign motto, “Building Community Together,” sums up her primary goal in seeking reelection to this office. It is for these reasons that I urge you to cast your vote for Linda Slocum for a second term on Oberlin city council.

Linda Gates