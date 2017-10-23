A correction and credit due

To the editor:

I was fortunate enough to be mentioned in last week’s News-Tribune article “Constable who died in 1881 to be memorialized.” It told how I am researching homicides in Cleveland. That’s not quite right; my work is for a book that compiles the past murders of Lorain County.

I first learned of the killing of Constable Stone via an oblique reference in the July 23, 1890, edition of “The Elyria Daily Chronicle.” Following that lead, I consulted with my friend, Che Gonzalez, of the Oberlin Public Library. She referred me to Ms. Margaret Christian who strongly suggested I review William E. Bigglestone’s 2002 book, “They Stopped in Oberlin: Black Residents and Visitors of the Nineteenth Century.” The information provided by Bigglestone enabled me to find much what I passed on to Al Leiby during a chance conversation at Wellington’s very interesting Spirit of ‘76 Museum. Al and the Wileys took it from there.

I am delighted to have played a small role in Constable Stone receiving his well-deserved and long-overdue recognition, but it’s only part of the story. Those interested in the less-told histories of our odd, little city should stop by the public library because “They Stopped in Oberlin” is a must-read.

Don Hilton