Retailer has given back

To the editor:

While considering how to vote on Issue 16 and Issue 17 in Oberlin, please consider sustainability in the broadest sense.

Some insist that the REC dollars should not be credited back to ratepayers because the largest users of electricity, like Wal-Mart, would get the most back. Or, if given a choice, who is to say that Wal-Mart would not donate those credits back to the Community Choice fund? Since 2010, Wal-Mart has given $24,700 in cash to support the Oberlin Goes Back to School Program, in addition to providing food for picnics. At least one small grant was awarded to an Oberlin teacher, who then used the grant to purchase school supplies. In 2015, Wal-Mart Foundation donated $110,00 to support local food programs in Lorain County, including Second Harvest Food Bank, Neighborhood Alliance, and Boys and Girls Clubs; all three of these agencies help provide sustainability of Oberlin families. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lorain County received $30,000 three years in a row.

So when considering how to vote on Issues 16 and 17, consider Wal-Mart’s efforts to help sustain our community.

Kristin Peterson