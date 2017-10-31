Choose team Redd and Williams

To the editor:

I write to express strong support for school board candidates Sandra Redd and Jason Williams.

I believe it is important that we elect a school board that will move the district forward, bringing diverse thoughts and opinions. A registered nurse by training and an Oberlin High School graduate who has been involved in Oberlin schools for over 30 years as a parent and advocate, Sandra will bring a new voice to board deliberations and decision-making. Williams is a Lorain County native, parent of two Oberlin school children and an Oberlin College graduate who founded a program that promotes STEM literacy among school-age children. I am confident Redd and Williams will each make important contributions as members of the board.

Please support candidates Sandra Redd and Jason Williams for election to Oberlin’s school board.

Jim Walsh