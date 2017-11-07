Viral post brings visitors

To the editor:

The Allen Memorial Art Museum would like to thank the residents of Oberlin living around the Weltzheimer/Johnson house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright located on Morgan Street.

This past weekend, due to a Facebook posting that “went viral,” we received a record number of visitors from throughout Ohio (Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, and many other cities) as well as from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky, California, Texas, and Puerto Rico. We thank Oberlin residents for their patience and understanding while we adjusted our plans to accommodate the unexpectedly large number of vehicles and visitors, many of whom ate in our restaurants, shopped in our stores, and admired our beautiful community.

The AMAM manages the eight open houses per year (once a month April through November) and we thank everyone for recognizing the importance of the home as a model of Wright’s principles of modern architecture and the tremendous educational opportunity this resource provides for the broader community.

Jill Greenwood

Eric & Jane Nord Family Curator of Education