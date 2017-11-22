Suit weakened by race claim

To the editor:

As the founding fathers of Oberlin College, along with Arthur Tappan, whose name Tappan Square bears because of his much-needed financial support of the college, would have wanted, Oberlin remains America’s most luminous beacon for a more just, peaceful, humane world. As much as the founding fathers of our nation will always have our admiration, they showed a serious human weakness in their subjugation of women and willingness to enslave blacks.

As women throughout America need us all to step up to fight against sexism, so do blacks need all Americans to help us fight against racism. But the middle-age whites who feel hurt and abandoned, a disproportionate number of whom commit suicide, also need our full support. There is hardly an American who does not have a need for our united support.

It is not hard to understand that we are all fallible, guilty of sin and mistakes, must kneel and pray daily, and rise energetically to resume our struggle toward our noble goals, knowing that we will never stop making errors, hence always in need to ask for forgiveness.

I join those who feel that Gibson’s made an error going public with their lawsuit against the college. Your headline story Nov. 16 was all the more painful because there was more than a hint that some blacks at the college hate Jews. Whatever merits the lawsuit has, it is weakened considerably by that claim and shames us all. Jews have long been blacks’ staunchest ally and we theirs. That bond is an eternal one.

Booker C. Peek