EPA vital to public health

To the editor:

The Environmental Protection Agency is essential to protecting clean water and public health. When California allowed oil companies to inject oil waste into aquifers in violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA acted, working with California to crack down on polluters, clean up the program, and protect clean water.

Unfortunately, Congress recently passed a “skinny budget” that makes steep cuts to the EPA, reducing the agency’s ability to protect the safety of our drinking water.

I’m writing to call upon Ohio’s Congressional members—including Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Rob Portman — to fully fund the Environmental Protection Agency in the upcoming appropriations bill. Polluters don’t police themselves and the safety of our water should not be politicized.

Marybeth Dembinski