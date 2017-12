To the editor:

I was disappointed to read about the behavior of our U.S. House Rep. Jim Jordan at a recent committee hearing about the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill. In front of victims of gun violence, while another congressperson was testifying, he “playfully” tossed M&Ms into the mouth of another representative. This is not acceptable behavior for any human being, much less one of the leaders in our state. Congressman Jordan should make a public apology immediately.

Emily Troiano