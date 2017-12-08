Tax scam will hurt the middle class

To the editor:

Ohio senators have received hundreds of thousands of calls, emails, and petitions from the people stating the tax “scam” will hurt folks middle class and under, will slash funding for Medicare and Social Security, yet failed to listen to those they represent and passed this bill by a slim margin.

Once again, our elected officials are spouting the trickle-down theory. The average people have never seen any benefit from trickle-down, but CEOs’ salaries continue to rise, prices continue to go up, and the salaries of the average person continue to stagnate or decline.

Big corporations keep the pockets of legislators full. Greed is behind this tax scam. Recently, Bernie Sanders spoke in Dayton, stating this tax scam is class warfare. “The legislation passed last night gives incredibly large tax breaks to the very, very wealthy, it raises taxes on millions of middle-class families, it leaves 13 million more Americans without health insurance… and it raises the deficit by $1.4 trillion,” Sanders said.

It is our obligation to fight for what is right for the 99 percent. Contact your representatives. Tell them to vote to go to conference on this tax bill.

Lisa Kavanaugh