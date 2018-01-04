Extravaganza was a $10K success

To the editor:

What a glorious event was the Dec. 18 Empty Bowls Extravaganza!

Thank you to all who participated, from the musicians and potters to the many volunteers, organizers, and businesses who helped to make it such a wonderful experience and successful fundraiser for Oberlin Community Services. Thank you also to the many enthusiastic attendees. Everyone enjoyed the evening despite wind and snow, and over $10,000 was raised on behalf of Oberlin Community Services! During these continuing difficult economic times, each dollar OCS receives makes a real difference in the services we are able to provide, as more and more clients come to OCS searching for ways to help make ends meet — services such as help paying the high cost of heat or preventing homelessness during these cold winter days, or providing food for a family. I am so grateful for this community’s spirit and support.

There are too many people and organizations involved to thank and name individually, but I do want to give a special thank you to Zoe, composer extraordinaire; to Ava and Emma, passionate potters who spearheaded the Pottery Co-op’s contribution of over 500 bowls and mugs; and to Chris and Noel Breuer, who created and donated the beautiful sculpture for the auction.

The generous support of all organizers, participants, and attendees makes our mission at OCS possible. So once again, thank you all.

Best wishes for a happy new year.

Margie Longsworth Flood

Executive Director, Oberlin Community Services