Big thank you from endowment fund

To the editor:

The Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund board of trustees would like to thank everyone who supported our end-of-year fundraising campaign and continue to help us dream big for the Oberlin City Schools. Nearly $32,000 was raised from 217 donors. Thank you! These dollars go into an endowment fund, the interest from which generates resources that will be used to enrich the educational opportunities for our students each year, every year.

When you contribute to OSEF you can choose to put your donation into one or more of our five different funds. The newest fund is a memorial fund for Mike Gilbert to support the Oberlin High School marching band and enhance U.S. history education.

If you would like to help, your tax deductible donation may be sent to OSEF c/o Community Foundation, 9080 Leavitt Rd., Elyria, OH 44035; or go online to peoplewhocare.org/funds.

Thank you for your continued support.

Dale Preston

Board President, Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund