WRESTLING: Forfeits spell losses

The Phoenix wrestlers hosted Stripes Division foes Lutheran West and Clearview this past week.

In both matches against larger squads, the Oberlin wrestlers gave up numerous forfeits, resulting in the majority of each opponent’s team points. Nine forfeits against the Longhorns spelled a 64-12 loss and five forfeits against the Clippers led to a 48-16 loss.

Against the Longhorns, the only team points the home squad earned were also from forfeits. Riley Horning (182 pounds) and Jeremiah Sutton (HWT) were the recipients of six team points each from forfeits. Reggie Bouchonville (126) and Nate Everhart (152) lost their matches by pinfall. Robert Bouchonville (132) lost by a major decision to a district place winner 14-5.

In the second match, Reggie Bouchonville and Quinn Krueck (220) received forfeits from the Clippers. Robert Bouchonville rebounded from his earlier loss with a major decision of his own. He executed seven takedowns on his way to an 18-7 victory. In his match, Everhart scored his first two takedowns of the season but unfortunately was pinned at the five minute mark. Horning and Sutton also lost their matches by pin.

The final Patriot Athletic Conference double dual of the season against Brooklyn and Fairview will take place at Columbia High School on Thursday starting at 6:30 pm . On Saturday, a tournament at Mapleton was added to the schedule. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Nate Everhart scores a takedown against Clearview in Stripes competition. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_wrasslin.jpg Nate Everhart scores a takedown against Clearview in Stripes competition. Courtesy photo