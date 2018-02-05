WRESTLING: Five place at Snow Day Invite

The wrestling season is quickly coming to a conclusion.

In the final Stripes dual meet last Thursday at Columbia High School, the Phoenix had five wrestlers in the lineup and dropped both dual meets, losing to Brooklyn 39-24 and Fairview 42-24.

Forfeits are effecting most of the Patriot Athletic Conference teams as well as Oberlin and only five head-to-head matches were contested in both meets.

Quinn Krueck (220 pounds) and Jeremiah Sutton (HWT) went 2-0 as the recipients of two forfeits on the night.

Robert Bouchonville (126) also won both his matches, registering a quick 20-second pin and then a forfeit in the second match.

Reggie Bouchonville (120) and Riley Horning (170) split the evenings matches. In his opening match, Reggie built a 7-0 lead before earning a second period pin and was then pinned in the following match. Horning dropped a 5-0 decision to Brooklyn and added a pin in 1:00 to finish the day.

The Snow Day Invite at Mapleton High School was added to the schedule this past Saturday for schools that needed an additional tournament or were snowed out of a tournament earlier this season.

The Phoenix took advantage of the opportunity and placed five out of six wrestlers. Robert and Reggie Bouchonville, Nate Everhart, Krueck, and Sutton all found themselves on the podium at the conclusion of the tournament.

Riley Horning was forced to default out of the tournament after injuring his knee in his first match.

Reggie Bouchonville went 3-2 in his round robin for a third place finish. His three wins were all by pin. Robert Bouchonville went 3-1 with two pins and a 18-3 tech fall for his third place spot.

Krueck won his first match of the season 3-0 and lost the remaining for a third place medal. Because of the limited number of participants at their weight class, Everhart and Sutton lost all their matches but were able to finish fourth and third respectively.

The Patriot Athletic Conference tournament will take place Saturday at Brooklyn High School. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Quinn Krueck scores a takedown in his 3-0 win for the Oberlin Phoenix. Courtesy photo