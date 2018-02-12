WRESTLING: Grapplers finish regular season

The Phoenix wrestlers concluded the regular portion of the season at the Patriot Athletic Conference tournament this weekend at Brooklyn High School.

Upper weight wrestlers Nate Everhart (152 pounds), Riley Horning (170), Quinn Krueck (220), and Jeremiah Sutton (HWT) managed to win just two matches during the tournament. The Bouchonville brothers were missing from the lineup this past week because of illness.

Horning, seeded fourth, had an opening round bye and then advanced to the semis with a 16-0 technical fall. He dropped into the consolation bracket after being pinned by the number one seed. He missed qualifying for the finals after a heart-breaking loss in overtime.

Sutton was responsible for the other victory for the team. After a first round loss by pin, he won his first consolation match 3-0 by scoring a takedown and an escape. He lost his next match by a pin in the double elimination tournament.

The postseason begins with the sectional wrestling tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Independence High School.

Riley Horning scores near fall points in his 16-0 victory this weekend.