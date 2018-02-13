Oberlin girls set for Senior Day

After dropping two contests this past week, Phoenix girls basketball coach Tiffany Shields will lead her charges at home against Wellington at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Dukes are undefeated in the Patriot Athletic Conference.

Prior to the game at 12:30 p.m., Oberlin will recognize and honor its three seniors.

The Wellington game will conclude the Phoenix (4-16, 2-12 PAC) regular season. Oberlin will travel to Columbia on Wednesday, Feb 21 for the first round of the D3 sectional tournament. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.