Posted on by

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Steele falls to Avon Lake in defensive battle


Steele guard Kamryn Dziak drives upcourt against Avon Lake’s Allie Heschel during a 30-18 defeat on Saturday.


Amherst’s Marisa Gillam squares up with Avon Lake’s Amber Achladis.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Steele girls were topped Saturday in a defensive struggle, falling 30-18 to Avon Lake. Kate Iliff and Amaya Staton led Steele with six and four points, respectively. Avon Lake’s top scorers were Arianna Negron with 10 points and Bridget Molnar with eight. The win propelled the Comets team to a 9-12 record.

Steele guard Kamryn Dziak drives upcourt against Avon Lake’s Allie Heschel during a 30-18 defeat on Saturday.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_3812.jpgSteele guard Kamryn Dziak drives upcourt against Avon Lake’s Allie Heschel during a 30-18 defeat on Saturday.

Amherst’s Marisa Gillam squares up with Avon Lake’s Amber Achladis.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_3803.jpgAmherst’s Marisa Gillam squares up with Avon Lake’s Amber Achladis.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:22 am
Updated: 9:28 am. |    

BLACK HISTORY: More than just slavery

BLACK HISTORY: More than just slavery
2:42 pm
Updated: 2:20 pm. |    

NEXUS demands a settlement

NEXUS demands a settlement
12:13 pm |    

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College