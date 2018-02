Russ Gifford | Oberlin News-Tribune

Oberlin’s Devan Yaber and Giles Harrell tie up Keystone’s Brody Kuhl for a jump ball on Feb. 13. Despite a 14-point night for Trajen Chambers, the Phoenix lost 50-43 to the Wildcats. Drake Rodick and Brody Kuhl each scored 14 points for the ‘Cats in the Patriot Athletic Conference match-up.