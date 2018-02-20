GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phoenix hang tough with Dukes

On the final day of the regular season, Oberlin celebrated the careers of their three senior student-athletes, Danielle Amato, Kiah Fields, and Cameron Payne.

And while the Phoenix played hard, it wasn’t the only celebration taking place. With a 66-50 victory, the visiting Wellington Dukes girls celebrated an undefeated and perfect 16-0 conference slate to claim the 2017-2018 Patriot Athletic Conference Stars title.

Coach Tiffany Shields was upbeat despite the loss. “Our girls have continued to work hard all season. Even in games like today, where we were down early, the girls didn’t quit and kept battling. Only a couple teams have scored 50 against Wellington all year, so I’m very pleased with our girls’ never-say-die attitude.”

Junior Karissa Rankin led the Phoenix with 20 points, followed by Victoria Jackson with 15.

Both seniors recorded points, Payne with two from beyond the arc for six points and Amato tallying from the charity stripe. (Fields is on the injured reserve list following a season-ending knee injury.)

Oberlin finishes the regular season at 4-18 and 2-14 in PAC play.

Sophomore Victoria Jackson drives the lane for a deuce against the Wellington Dukes in Saturday’s Senior Day game. Jackson ended up with 15 points. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_2212.jpg Sophomore Victoria Jackson drives the lane for a deuce against the Wellington Dukes in Saturday’s Senior Day game. Jackson ended up with 15 points. Junior Karissa Rankin gets a clean block on a Wellington shot. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_1951.jpg Junior Karissa Rankin gets a clean block on a Wellington shot. Players Danielle Amato, Kiah Fields, and Cameron Payne with coaches Brianna Stevenson, David Payne, and Tiffany Shields. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_1878.jpg Players Danielle Amato, Kiah Fields, and Cameron Payne with coaches Brianna Stevenson, David Payne, and Tiffany Shields.