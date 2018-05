Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune

Bryanna Rivas connects Saturday as the Phoenix took on the Clippers in a double-header at Oberlin College Field. In the first game, which was continued from a rain delay on April 27, Oberlin topped Clearview 5-3 after a fifth inning rally. Taylor Anderson had four RBIs and Rivas got the win on the mound. In the second game, Oberlin scored three early but Clearview clawed back to tie the game in the seventh and won 8-7 in extra innings.