Photo by Craig Enos

Phoenix players Matt Rasmussen, Chris Palmer, and Zach Slimak pose with family members on Senior Night. Oberlin thumped Wellington 18-3 on Saturday with RBIs from Mason McClellan, Nick Laposky, Ben Bliss, Noah Diermyer, and Wyatt Sasack. The boys came up with a tough 3-1 loss Monday to Brooklyn though despite doubles from Palmer and Sam Thompson.