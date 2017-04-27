Posted on by

SOFTBALL: Barco has an amazing day


Firelands pitcher Emily Stewart sends the ball to the plate.


Falcons shortstop Rylee Phillips throws to first for the out at Black River.


Firelands’ Olivia Harris throws across to first base for an out.


Black River’s Emily Zumack tries to jump over Firelands’ Ashley Strauss at first base. Zumack was called out on the play.


The Pirates’ Bailey Scheck makes the catch for the final out against Firelands as the Pirates win 8-4.


Hannah Barco and McKenzie Hendershot each nailed two RBIs in an 8-4 win over Firelands on April 25. Barco also found success on the mound, where she struck out 14 in seven innings. The Firelands bats had trouble but recorded seven hits, including a double for Ashley Strauss. Falcons pitcher Emily Stewart threw for 15 hits in six innings.

