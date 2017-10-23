FOOTBALL: PAC winning streak extends to three for Oberlin Phoenix

Clicking on offense and playing a tight defense, Oberlin recorded a 36-14 victory Friday over Brooklyn.

It’s the team’s third straight Patriot Athletic Conference win and a streak not seen in nearly a decade. The last time the Phoenix cobbled together three consecutive PAC wins was in 2008, when coach Dave McFarland led the squad to victory over Keystone, Columbia, and Brooklyn.

In Friday’s win, the defense set the tone early. Following Oberlin’s opening kickoff, the defense swarmed the Hurricanes backfield, recording three straight tackles-for-loss.

Facing fourth-and-35, Brooklyn punted to return man (and quarterback and safety) Devan Yarber, who ran back 45 yards down the right sideline to the Brooklyn three yard line. Ultimately, Phoenix penalties kept Oberlin out of the end zone on the series.

But later, with Brooklyn pinned back on their goal line, the Phoenix defense recorded a safety to take a 2-0 lead.

Following the Brooklyn free kick, Oberlin marched down the field, keyed by a 40-yard connection from Yarber to split end Aaron Arnold along the left sideline. Two plays later, Yarber called his own number, streaking around the right corner for a six-yard score. The two point conversion was good, and the Phoenix closed the first quarter up 10-0.

The Oberlin defense — led by Jeremiah Austin, Sam Thompson, and Ravon Eisom — played in “beast-mode” much of the game. It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that Brooklyn registered a first down.

While Brooklyn finally did manage a second quarter score, Oberlin was busy adding three of its own to take the halftime lead, 30-6.

In addition to leading the defense, junior tailback Eisom rammed home two of the Phoenix scores, the first from a yard out and the second a three-yard jaunt. The quarter’s third score, with just 22 ticks remaining on the first half clock, arrived complements of junior split end Hunter Clawson, who hauled in a tipped four-yard pass from Yarber.

On auto-pilot much of the second half, the Phoenix added another rushing TD by Yarber to complete the Oberlin scoring. Following a late Brooklyn score, the final tally was set at 36-14.

The win assures the Phoenix, still with their final game to play, a winning record in the PAC — the first time ever in the conference’s 13 years of existence.

On Friday, Oberlin (4-5, 3-1 PAC) closes its season hosting Stripes rivals, the Columbia Raiders. It will be Senior Night, so arrive early as the pre-game festivities will include recognition of both the players and the marching band seniors and parents.

http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_IMG_8156.jpg Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Ravon Eisom runs through the line for the Phoenix. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_IMG_8318.jpg Ravon Eisom runs through the line for the Phoenix. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune