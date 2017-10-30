GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Fleet feet break regional expectations

The Comets girls proved everyone wrong at the regional championships.

Picked to finish no higher than 20th in the field of 24 teams Saturday at Boardman High School, the Amherst girls cross country runners placed 15th overall.

The result marks a tremendous improvement for this year’s Amherst runners, who scored 113 points and finished two places higher than in Fall 2016.

Senior Alicia Del Valle led the hometown girls with a 37th place finish in 19:56 in the team race.

Sophomore Victoria Bailey ran the best race of her career, completing the course in 20:10 to finish in 50th place.

Junior Leah Johnson ran a season best time of 20:30 to finish 73rd, followed by fellow junior Kalyn Potyrala in 93rd (20:43). Freshman Kaylee Haff ran a superb race, breaking 21 minutes for the first time and running a career best by more than 10 seconds to finish as the Comets’ number five runner.

Junior Kayla Snowden improved her time by 1:40 from her race on the same course at the Boardman Invitational earlier this year, finishing in 21:02 (115th place). Fellow junior Antonia Monteleone ran more than two minutes faster Saturday than she did at the September invitational, finishing in 21:32.

The Comets completed the season with a record of 118 wins and 77 losses, having finished as both Southwestern Conference and district runners-up.