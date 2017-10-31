PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Night

Photos by Craig Enos | Oberlin News-Tribune
Senior football players and band members were recognized in front of the home crowd at Friday night’s football game. Enjoy these photos from the 50-yard line!
Marcquis Aguiniga Moore
Jeremiah Austin
Jared Fidler
Justin Noble
Matthew Rasmussen
Marquis Walker
Devan Yarber
Football seniors pose for a photo with friends and family.
Ashton Nichols
Lindsey Pfenninger
Shyenne Miller
Britney Ware
Doug Hogg
Helen Lily
Rebaeca Lui
Jackeb Milan
Graduating members of the Phoenix marching band stand alongside friends and family.