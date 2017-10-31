Posted on by

PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Night


Marcquis Aguiniga Moore


Jeremiah Austin


Jared Fidler


Justin Noble


Matthew Rasmussen


Marquis Walker


Devan Yarber


Football seniors pose for a photo with friends and family.


Ashton Nichols


Lindsey Pfenninger


Shyenne Miller


Britney Ware


Doug Hogg


Helen Lily


Rebaeca Lui


Jackeb Milan


Graduating members of the Phoenix marching band stand alongside friends and family.


Photos by Craig Enos | Oberlin News-Tribune

Senior football players and band members were recognized in front of the home crowd at Friday night’s football game. Enjoy these photos from the 50-yard line!

Marcquis Aguiniga Moore
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_0.jpgMarcquis Aguiniga Moore

Jeremiah Austin
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_1.jpgJeremiah Austin

Jared Fidler
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_2.jpgJared Fidler

Justin Noble
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_3.jpgJustin Noble

Matthew Rasmussen
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_4.jpgMatthew Rasmussen

Marquis Walker
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_5.jpgMarquis Walker

Devan Yarber
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_6.jpgDevan Yarber

Football seniors pose for a photo with friends and family.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_7.jpgFootball seniors pose for a photo with friends and family.

Ashton Nichols
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_8.jpgAshton Nichols

Lindsey Pfenninger
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_9.jpgLindsey Pfenninger

Shyenne Miller
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_10.jpgShyenne Miller

Britney Ware
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_11.jpgBritney Ware

Doug Hogg
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_12.jpgDoug Hogg

Helen Lily
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_13.jpgHelen Lily

Rebaeca Lui
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_BandSenior.jpgRebaeca Lui

Jackeb Milan
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_14.jpgJackeb Milan

Graduating members of the Phoenix marching band stand alongside friends and family.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_17.jpgGraduating members of the Phoenix marching band stand alongside friends and family.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:16 am |    

Meet the Oberlin city council candidates

Meet the Oberlin city council candidates
11:18 am |    

NAACP celebrates 100 years, still work to do

NAACP celebrates 100 years, still work to do
10:44 am |    

Council poised to expand LGBTQ protections

Council poised to expand LGBTQ protections