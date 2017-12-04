Grapplers open season at Knights Of Columbus

The Phoenix wrestlers opened their 2017-2018 season at Avon Lake’s Knights Of Columbus tournament this past weekend.

Oberlin was one of 17 teams in the two-day competition, which is one of the toughest in the region.

Leading the team were three wrestlers who reached the consolation quarterfinals: Robert Bouchonville (132 pounds, two wins), Riley Horning (182, two wins), and Brendan McClung (220, one win). While none of the three ultimately made the podium at the end of the tournament, it was valuable experience to be on the mat with top-flight competition.

Chipping in additional wins were Reggie Bouchonville (126, one win), Patrick Knowles (195, three wins), and Jeremiah Sutton (285, two wins). While Charles Hershberger (170) and Quinn Krueck (220) didn’t end up with any wins, they too gained valuable experience against quality opponents in preparation for conference matches to start next month.

“With such a young team, I wasn’t really sure what to expect when we actually got on the mat,” said coach Gary Huff. “But give a ton of credit to these young men — they competed hard and never gave up, not a single match. What was particularly pleasing was watching some of them gain confidence just going from match to match — very measurable progress for the individuals and the team.”

This Saturday, Huff’s squad heads to Cuyahoga Heights to compete. He hopes to have a couple more wrestlers back in the line-up: Ario Thompson (120) and James Thomas (152) were unavailable for last weekend’s tourney, but hopefully are ready to go this weekend. Huff is also anticipating that Nathaniel Everhart (160) will be ready to go Dec. 16 at the Black River tournament.