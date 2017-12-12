Oberlin wrestlers reach podium

Oberlin wrestlers traveled this past weekend to Cuyahoga Heights to do battle against contenders from nine other schools.

In a day-long round robin tournament, the Phoenix boys acquitted themselves well, finishing eighth and earning several spots on the podium.

Leading the team with a third place finish at 120 pounds, Areo Thompson picked up a pair of victories on the day — his first wins of the season.

Checking in at fourth place at 182 pounds with two wins, both by pinfall, was Riley Horning. The pins are his first of the young campaign.

Earning the most wins on the day for Oberlin was Robert Bouchonville (132) with three, two by technical fall (15 points or more).

His brother Reggie Bouchonville (138) sustained an injury early and could not complete the day. Coach Gary Huff is hopeful that he will be ready to go next weekend at Black River.

Both Patrick Knowles (195) and Brendan McClung (220), wrestling in stacked weight classes, came away without a victory but with valuable experience. At the heavyweight slot (285), Jeremiah Sutton picked up two pin fall victories on his way to a sixth place finish for the day.

An upbeat Huff was feeling positive after Saturday’s showing. “Every practice, every match, these young men are improving,” he said. “Recording multiple pins and Robert’s technical falls, it’s clear that they’re out there giving 100 percent. They are working hard on the practice mats and it shows. As we gain experience and learn more and more of the moves and their counter-moves, I’m confident we’ll see the boys continue to progress. We’ll hopefully have a couple more back for our tournament Saturday at Black River.”

First whistle on the mats is at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Reggie Bouchonville works for a pin. He was injured early in the Cuyahoga Heights tournament but is expected to return to the mats this Saturday.