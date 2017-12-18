Bouchonville wins first championship

The Phoenix wrestlers started their winter break by traveling south to Black River to participate in the JB Firestone Tournament this past weekend.

The squad sent two to the finals and earned 42 points for a 10th place finish in the 13-team field.

Junior Robert Bouchonville and sophomore Riley Horning wrestled their way through their competition and earned a spot in the championship finals.

Bouchonville, wrestling at 126 pounds, had an opening round bye and strung together three consecutive victories to take the top spot on the podium.

In his first match, with the score tied 8-8 in the third period, Bouchonville earned a locked hands penalty and an escape for a 10-8 decision. His second match was much easier as he cruised to a 17-6 major decision.

In the finals, he had another very close match and needed a takedown in overtime to break an 8-8 tie for a 10-8 decision. This is Bouchonville’s first tournament championship. He improves his record to 7-5 for the year.

Horning improved on his third place finish last season to take runner-up honors at 182 pounds. Horning had back-to-back byes and was idle for the first two rounds. His first match was in the semifinals and he won with a third period pin in 5:15. In the finals, he was pinned in 1:48 in the first period after the score was tied 5-5.

Brendan McClung (195) and Jeremiah Sutton (285) both went 1-2 on the day and came one match away from placing in their respective weight classes. McClung won his first wrestle back match with a first period pin in 1:37. Sutton used an escape and narrowly won 1-0.

The team is idle until Dec. 28 and 29 when they hit the mats at the 10-team Vermilion Holiday Duals. Wrestling starts at 3 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

Brandon McClung, wrestling at 195 pounds, works for a pin in his consolation match. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/12/web1_Brandon-BR3.jpeg Brandon McClung, wrestling at 195 pounds, works for a pin in his consolation match. Courtesy photos Robert Bouchonville, 126, scores a takedown for the Phoenix. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/12/web1_Robert-BR.jpeg Robert Bouchonville, 126, scores a takedown for the Phoenix. Courtesy photos